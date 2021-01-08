Skip to Content
Warmest day of the week

Southern California remains under the influence of high pressure which is keeping us dry and warmer than normal. Average for the date is 68°. Palm Springs has reached 79° this afternoon -- the warmest day of the week.

Today was the sixth day in a row with high temperatures in the 70s. We'll continue that streak into the weekend across the low desert.

A trough of low pressure will move into the west coast this weekend providing strengthening wind speeds through this evening. A Wind Advisory has been issued from 8:00 p.m. through 10:00 a.m. Sunday. Beware of tree branches that may fall and prepare for possible power outages.

