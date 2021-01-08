Local Forecast

Southern California remains under the influence of high pressure which is keeping us dry and warmer than normal. Average for the date is 68°. Palm Springs has reached 79° this afternoon -- the warmest day of the week.

Today was the sixth day in a row with high temperatures in the 70s. We'll continue that streak into the weekend across the low desert.

A trough of low pressure will move into the west coast this weekend providing strengthening wind speeds through this evening. A Wind Advisory has been issued from 8:00 p.m. through 10:00 a.m. Sunday. Beware of tree branches that may fall and prepare for possible power outages.

