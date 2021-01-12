Big warm-up through remainder of week

Local Forecast

An average high for the date is 69°. Today is the closest we'll be to average this week.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the Golden State through the week. This weather pattern will block any moisture from reaching Southern California and continue to promote warmer-than-normal temperatures.

Temperatures are on the rise! Notable warming will take place each day moving forward with highs climbing 10°-20° above normal across the Southland. Palm Springs looks to tie the record high for the date on Friday.

