Big warm up in days ahead

Local Forecast

Above-normal temperatures continue to plague the Coachella Valley. An average high for the date is 69° but temperatures have climbed into the low 70s this afternoon, slightly warmer than yesterday.

A ridge of high pressure continues to build over the Desert Southwest providing warm and dry conditions. This ridge will amplify over California by the end of the week aiding in high temperatures climbing 15-20° above normal.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for San Bernardino an Riverside County mountains. The warning will go into effect at 4:00 p.m. Thursday as offshore winds strengthen, creating critical fire weather conditions.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s for the first time this year beginning tomorrow. On Friday, Palm Springs looks to tie the record high for the date.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and, in addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!