Record heat for second day in a row

Temperatures have climbed ~20° above normal for the date. The record for Palm Springs on today's date is 86° and 87° in Thermal, both set in 1976.



Check back around 4:30 p.m. for the official record high temperatures reached this afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 4:00 p.m. Saturday as critical fire weather conditions continue. Gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The ridge of high pressure that's providing the unseasonal heat will weaken through the weekend before notable cooling joins next week.

Temperatures stay warm and conditions stay dry through the holiday weekend. Next week will be interesting with a big cool down and the chance for rain on multiple days.

