Rain chances diminish as system moves east

Local Forecast

The low pressure system to our south has been sending plenty of moisture into Southern California. Rainfall totals around the valley have been under 0.10" while more than a quarter of an inch was received in Niland. Blythe recorded more than half an inch!

Tomorrow will be warmer with more sunshine as the current system slides to the east. Our weather pattern will remain active though with another winter storm arriving this weekend. Winds will become breezy around the desert on Friday followed by more mountain snow on Saturday.

What weather are you experiencing? Send your pictures and videos to share@kesq.com!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and, in addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!