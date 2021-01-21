Break between storm systems

Local Forecast

More sunshine today than the last two days combined! The low pressure system that brought light rain to the Coachella Valley on Wednesday as moved to the east. High temperatures around the low desert have climbed into the 70s, providing a nice warm up before the next big cooling.

The next winter storm nears Southern California Friday. High temperatures will return to the 60 through the weekend.

Rain will move into the Southland on Friday, bringing cold air along with it. Snow levels will drop near 4,000' for Riverside County mountains depositing 1-4" up to 6,000' through Saturday. Rainfall for the desert will be limited with accumulation estimates between 0.01" - 0.1".

