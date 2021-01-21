Skip to Content
Published 8:27 am

Clouds Linger and another Storm Awaits

Cloudy skies linger over the Valley after the storm that moved through yesterday, but we'll see fairly mild conditions. Rainfall totals weren't impressive here in the Valley but elsewhere around CA more rain arrived.

The low that brought in the rain is moving out, and another will move in over the weekend. The next system, dropping in from the NW will provide much cooler conditions into early next week.

The chances of rain are not huge, but we are likely to see some sporadic showers from Saturday moving into next week.

Highs today will warm to the lower seventies, for a mild afternoon.

The weekend delivers colder conditions, mountain snow, and isolated showers for the Valley and other parts of the Southland. A more winter-like forecast!

