A rain and snow-filled Monday in the desert

Local Forecast

Storm system #2 of the week is the coldest and wettest of them all! The rain over the Coachella Valley is moving southwest.

See the lightning strike in the San Jacinto Mountains? There's likely been thundersnow this afternoon!



Rainfall totals as of 3:00 p.m. are listed below:

Did you see small white pellets today? It was likely graupel! KESQ Chief Photographer Christopher Flicker encountered some near Edom Hill this morning. How can you know if it's graupel or hail? Squeeze it! If it can be squished and resembles Dippin' Dots ice cream, then you've found a snowflake that has supercooled water droplets frozen on top of it!

Snowfall has been impressive with plenty of cold air dropping snow levels below 2,000' in some spots. If you're experiencing the winter weather, grab a ruler, stick it in the snow, snap a picture, then send it to share@kesq.com! This helps us know what's actually happening across the area.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for local mountains through 10:00 p.m. as severe weather conditions are occurring and travel could be hazardous.

There's also a Wind Advisory still in effect through the same time frame. Gusts around the Coachella Valley have exceeded 30 MPH.

We're not done yet! Storm #3 of the week will begin to nudge its way into Southern California late Wednesday. Rain doesn't look to arrive in the desert until late Thursday and into Friday. Stay tuned!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and, in addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!