Next winter storm arrives Thursday
The third winter storm of the week will bring widespread rain to the Southland Thursday and Friday. The rain looks to first reach the San Gorgonio Pass and desert late Thursday night.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from the coast to our local mountains. This includes our local mountains below 5,000' and the Inland Empire. Moderate to heavy rain is expected with rainfall rates 0.5"+ possible.
Be ready to act immediately and heed all evacuation orders.
Rainfall estimates in the Western Coachella Valley current range from 0.25"-0.50". Lesser amounts in the east valley but still potential for driving impacts.
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect 3:00 p.m. Thursday for San Bernardino County mountains and at 6:00 p.m. for Riverside County mountains. The warning is for elevations 5,000' and above with the snow level staying above 4,000'.
The snowfall estimates below are for San Bernardino County mountains:
For Riverside County mountains, 4"-8" expected above 5,000'.
