Next winter storm arrives Thursday

Local Forecast

The third winter storm of the week will bring widespread rain to the Southland Thursday and Friday. The rain looks to first reach the San Gorgonio Pass and desert late Thursday night.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from the coast to our local mountains. This includes our local mountains below 5,000' and the Inland Empire. Moderate to heavy rain is expected with rainfall rates 0.5"+ possible.

Be ready to act immediately and heed all evacuation orders.

An #EvacuationWarning has been issued for the following communities due to the potential for flash flooding based on expected rainfall with the incoming storm: Mountain Home Village, northeast Yucaipa and Oak Glen. These areas are of concern due to the El Dorado Fire burn scar. pic.twitter.com/lH8f4ZTg3G — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 27, 2021

Rainfall estimates in the Western Coachella Valley current range from 0.25"-0.50". Lesser amounts in the east valley but still potential for driving impacts.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect 3:00 p.m. Thursday for San Bernardino County mountains and at 6:00 p.m. for Riverside County mountains. The warning is for elevations 5,000' and above with the snow level staying above 4,000'.

The snowfall estimates below are for San Bernardino County mountains:

For Riverside County mountains, 4"-8" expected above 5,000'.

