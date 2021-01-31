Temperatures return to average with more warming on the way

Local Forecast

Palm Springs Saturday reached a high temperature of 67°. The average for Saturday was 70°. Temperatures Sunday will be closer to the average of 71° for the day.

A Ridge of high pressure building over the southwest keeps conditions dry and mild Sunday.

Some additional moisture overhead will increase cloud cover through Monday. A slight chance of mountain showers and flurries will be possible during this time with the added overhead moisture. The next best rain chance for Southern California moves in Wednesday with a trough of low pressure pushing through the region.

As for temperatures, expect a bigger warm up with highs reaching into the upper 70s by Tuesday ahead of the trough.