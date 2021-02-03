Warm and breezy for Wednesday

Local Forecast

A warm day in the desert with high temperatures climbing into the 80s for the second day in a row. An average high for the date is 71°.

The trough of low pressure that was pulling in tropical moisture from the south and bringing clouds to the desert, is moving inland. It's this move that is resulting in the breezy winds around the valley and gusty winds through the pass.

The desert will remain breezy through the evening hours, gradually settling down into the night.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week and short-lived. Temperatures will be quick to climb once again on Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds in for the weekend.

