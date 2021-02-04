Mild Day Ahead

Local Forecast

Gusty winds blew through the Valley yesterday afternoon and evening as a trough moved by, and the wind speeds were impressive:

A small Wind Advisory remains up for areas well to our West, around the LA area. High pressure building in will provide sunny skies and mild conditions today.

Winds will be appreciably lower today.

The weak trough that moved through provided not only winds, but some clouds and amazing sunset colors, as evidenced by the more than 100 photos people sent to share@kesq.com!

Bob Anderson sent this:

This from Michael Bourgeau:

And this from Gary Gleason:

Highs will top out in the middle seventies, well below yesterday's 85!

Sunny skies, dry weather, and warmer than normal conditions are hallmarks of the coming seven days.