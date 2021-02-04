Warmer temperatures await this weekend

Local Forecast

Breezy offshore winds will continue into the evening bringing gusts around 20 MPH to the valley floor. Stronger gusts expected in more wind prone locations in higher elevations

Today's high of 74° offered some relief to the two days of 80°+ heat we've felt this week but it won't last. A ridge of high pressure will build over the west coast Friday through the weekend. This will provide warm and dry conditions to Southern California.

Temperatures will be on the rise tomorrow with low 80s returning to the forecast in time for a warm and sunny weekend.

