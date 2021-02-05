A Gorgeous Weekend Awaits

Local Forecast

Sunny skies and mild conditions are hallmarks of the next few days as high pressure builds in across the Western U.S.

Highs will be well above average through the weekend as that ridge of high pressure warms the atmosphere at the surface.

This morning (and we'll repeat it again tomorrow morning) lows were on the cool side, despite the warm afternoon forecast.

Highs today will creep up to nearly 80 by this afternoon.

For the weekend, no matter where you spend your time, you'll find fantastic outdoor-activity conditions, even in a bunker.

The next seven days will be full of sunshine and above average daytime highs, so enjoy super weather on this Super Bowl Weekend.

