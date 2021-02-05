Warm and sunny for the weekend

Local Forecast

High pressure building over the Eastern Pacific and West Coast will continue to provide warm and dry conditions through the weekend.

Go ahead and make plans to spend time outside in the beautiful desert weather! More clouds will join Monday.

Revisiting the drought monitor, there's been some progress over the last week. Parts of the state that were experiencing 'Extreme' drought dropped from 39.46% to 31.65%.

For now, no rain is in our 7-day forecast.

