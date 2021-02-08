A Mild Start to the Work Week

Local Forecast

Temps this morning started off in the forties and fifties for most valley residents, but East Valley folks felt some upper thirties for lows!

Skies will remain clear and winds light as high pressure lingers over the Western U.S.

Today we expect highs to run slightly above the average of 71, and most of the week we'll see those mid-seventies.

That holds true through the week, but by the weekend we have a slight chance of scattered showers.

You can take the First Alert Weather Team with you 24/7 by downloading the app!