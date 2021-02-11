Warm today; gusty winds arrive Friday

Local Forecast

Like yesterday, temperatures climbed into the low 80s this afternoon. An average high for the date is 72°. Palm Springs will return to seasonal norms this weekend as two troughs of low-pressure move into California.

Round #1 of wind arrives Friday morning. Strongest gusts will remain around the mountains but gusts in the desert could reach 30 MPH.

The system bringing the wind will also provide some light rain west of the mountains and some high elevation snow. Not anything substantial.

Round #2 of wind arrives Saturday afternoon. This round will be stronger than Friday's with gusts over 30 MPH expected in the Coachella Valley.

As of this time, a First Alert Weather Alert Day has not been issued. We're monitoring the incoming system closely and if stronger gusts are likely you will be alerted both online and on-air.

