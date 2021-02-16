Breezy today; cooler tomorrow

Local Forecast

After an afternoon with highs in the mid-70s for Palm Springs, clear skies and cool temperatures will accompany us through the night.

Still a breezy day in the desert with gusts near 30 MPH in the more wind-prone valley communities. The wind direction will shift to become off-shore through Wednesday and Thursday as the trough of low pressure moves eastward.

Wednesday will still offer a breeze but overall weaker than what's being felt this afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine awaits us in the days ahead with a ridge of high pressure moving into California. Mild February temperatures will be felt Wednesday and Thursday before the mercury rises into the start of the weekend.

