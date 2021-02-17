Cool but far less Windy Today

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure retreats to the East and we see calmer winds for a couple of days.

The low has pulled in some cooler air from the North which means our temps will be slightly below the normal of 73 for the next couple of days.

Those highs will start to warm up into the weekend, but for today, expect very low seventies.

A warming trend is on the way and by next week we're expecting low and mid eighties!

