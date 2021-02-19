Warmer temperatures and more wind on Saturday

Local Forecast

A warm and sunny day in the desert with seasonable temperatures. Palm Springs has reached 73° so far this afternoon. Clear skies will continue through the evening with a light northwest wind.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the areas highlighted in tan, including the San Gorgonio Pass and High Desert. Gusts in the more wind-prone locations could reach 50 MPH.

Plan on it being a breezy day in the Coachella Valley though not as gusty as the surrounding landscapes. Peak gusts on the valley floor could near 35 MPH.

Saturday will bring some wind but also provide a warmer afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 70s. Sunday remains seasonal but temperatures will continue their climb into the low 80s early next week.

