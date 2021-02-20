Breezy winds and warmer temperatures Saturday

Local Forecast

Palm Springs reached 73° on Friday, that hit the average high temperature for the day. Saturday, temperatures will be a little warmer with some increasing winds.

A trough of low pressure will pass overhead, increasing westerly winds. Winds are expected to be strongest for mountain communities, near the pass, and for areas in the high desert.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for those locations beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday and going through 6 p.m. Saturday. Those traveling through these locations could experience difficulties, especially high profile vehicles. There will also be the potential for limited visibility with blowing sand and dust. Winds are expected to reach gusts up to 55 mph.

As for temperatures, warmer Saturday and closer to average by Sunday. The average high temperature on Sunday is 74°.

