Gusty winds arrive tonight

Local Forecast

Like yesterday, Palm Springs has climbed into the 80s this afternoon. Average for the date is 74°. Clear skies remain through the evening as winds strengthen through the night.

A trough will move into the Great Basin Wednesday/Thursday and winds will turn offshore as a result.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Inland Empire and Cajon Pass for winds that could gust up to 70 MPH. The warning goes into effect at 9:00 p.m.

The Coachella Valley will experience the Santa Ana winds as well, though not as strong as communities to the west. The strongest gusts will occur late tonight through Thursday morning. Close your patio umbrellas and move any lightweight items inside.

A drop into the 70s is in the forecast for Thursday followed by a quick warm-up to close out the workweek.

