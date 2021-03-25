Weaker winds and warmer temperatures

Local Forecast

The First Alert Weather Alert Day has been canceled as the wind speeds are no longer as impactful as they were earlier today. The National Weather Service however has extended the Wind Advisory through 3:00 a.m. Friday for west winds 25-35 MPH.

Here's a look at some of the strongest gusts recorded around the desert Thursday:

Other locations, like Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley, reached a peak gust of 40 MPH. Indian Wells peaked at 33 MPH.

Winds stay breezy but will continue to calm through Friday.

Temperatures will be on the rise through the 80s this weekend, nearing 90° by Monday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!