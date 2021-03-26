Warming through the weekend

Local Forecast

A low pressure system was responsible for yesterday's wind and even some light precipitation into this morning. Accumulation was minimal but a few inches were recorded at local ski resorts.

A warmer day in the desert than yesterday. Palm Springs and Thermal climbed into the upper 70s this afternoon but stay below the seasonal average (81°).

Temperatures will steadily cool into the upper 60s around 8:00 pm. Gusts 20-25 MPH are expected through the evening hours along with clear skies overhead.

A breezy northerly wind will follow us into Saturday, weakening into the night. Note the warming trend taking place through the weekend. Temperatures will continue to climb into the low 90s by Monday.

