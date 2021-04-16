Warming temperatures followed by Santa Ana winds

Local Forecast

Warmer than yesterday, temperatures climbed into the upper 80s this afternoon. The average for the date is 85°. Clear skies persist through the evening with a northwest wind 15-20 MPH.

The trough of low pressure, that brought the very windy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday, is moving east and a ridge of high pressure is taking its place over the west coast.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Inland Empire on Sunday. Gusts near 50 MPH are possible which can blow around unsecured objects, and could result in power outages.

Around the Coachella Valley, gusts will be weaker but are still expected to reach 30-35 MPH in the low desert.

Aside from the strengthening offshore winds on Sunday, this weekend will be an enjoyable one across the mountains and desert. Temperatures will continue to warm into the mid and upper 90s on Monday for Palm Springs.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!