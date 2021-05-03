Warming through midweek

Local Forecast

A nice break from the heat yesterday but we had to endure strong west winds that reduced visibility across the desert. The wind, while still breezy, has weakened considerably on this Monday and as a result temperatures have returned to the 90s. Clear skies will remain through the evening hours with humidity increasing near 20% by 9:00 p.m.

A building ridge of high pressure over the Desert Southwest will aid in rising temperatures through the middle of the week. This weather pattern will keep temperatures slightly above average into the weekend.

Afternoon highs currently look to be near but just shy of the century mark through Thursday before subtle cooling into the weekend takes place. The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the possibility of strengthening wind speeds on Friday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!