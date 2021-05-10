Warming through mid-week with triple digits returning

Local Forecast

A warm and sunny day across the desert with a slightly cooler afternoon than was felt yesterday on Mother's Day. Temperatures will cool into the mid-80s by 9:00 p.m. with clear skies and a breezy northwest wind.

A ridge of high pressure is building in from the west. This will result in warming temperatures through the middle of the week, keeping afternoon highs 5-10° above normal.

Tuesday will begin the warming trend that will linger through the middle of the workweek. Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the hottest days of the week with highs in the low 100s.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Andres has weakened to a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds at 35 MPH. Further weakening is forecast and the system should dissipate by Thursday.

