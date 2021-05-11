Rising temperatures through midweek

Local Forecast

A sun-filled day across the desert with afternoon temperatures already exceeding yesterday's high of 94°. An average high for the date is 93° but we'll drift farther away from the norm over the next couple of days. Clear skies will persist through the night as temperatures slowly cool into the mid and upper 80s around 9:00 p.m.

A ridge of high pressure is taking shape over California and will maintain warm and dry conditions for the Coachella Valley this week. This will also result in warming temperatures through the middle of the week, keeping afternoon highs 5-10° above normal.

The warming trend is now underway and will linger through the middle of the workweek. Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the hottest days of the week with highs in the low 100s. A cooldown into the low 90s will be quick on its heels this weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Andres is now a remnant low with maximum sustained winds at 30 MPH. Further weakening is forecast and dissipate Wednesday night.

