Gusty start to the weekend

Local Forecast

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 11 p.m. and the Red Flag Warning is set to expire at 11 a.m. so those are signs that things are calming down slowly.

A large, cool area of low pressure dominates the Western US, keeping us windy but well below average in terms of temperature throughout the weekend!

Despite the gusty winds, our AQI remains in the good range, even though we have seen periods of blowing sand and dust.

Wind gusts reached nearly 70mph at Whitewater, and you can see just how gusty the winds were through the overnight period:



This evening, winds will slowly taper off, but it will take us until Sunday to see truly calm conditions.

Weekend highs will range from 6-15 degrees below normal. Next week we find more equilibrium, with less wind and highs near seasonal averages.