A warmer week with weaker winds

A warm day in the desert with highs in the 90s compared to the 80s enjoyed over the weekend. Clear skies and low humidity is the name of the game this evening. Temperatures will steadily cool into the upper 80s by 9:00 p.m.

While there's still going to be wind each evening, it won't compare to what was experienced last week. Peak gusts will reach near 30 MPH for the more wind-prone locations along the interstate.

High pressure will remain over Southern California through the week resulting in warm and dry conditions across the Coachella Valley. More clouds will be seen on Tuesday but relative humidity values will remain low and dew point temperatures stay in the 30s.

High temperatures will hover near the century mark through the remainder of the workweek, remaining close to the seasonal average.

