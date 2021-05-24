Highs approaching 100 all week

Local Forecast

In what will be a typical week of desert weather, our highs will climb to near 100 each day this week, within just a couple of degrees of normal.

A ridge of high pressure will ensure sunshine, and tamp down the breezes for the most part, but we will see some evening winds. Not nearly to the scale of last week, thankfully.

Winds in the evening hours may reach close to 20mph near the freeway and the wind prone areas of the Valley.

Our forecast is the model of consistency throughout the week and into Memorial Day weekend.