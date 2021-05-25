Highs threaten triple digits today

Local Forecast

We will be slightly above seasonal averages today (97) with temps likely hitting 100 this afternoon. Yesterday we topped out at 98.

We do expect some breeziness later this afternoon and early evening.

With above average temps and gusty conditions around, fire danger is higher than usual, especially in some areas to our North where Red Flag Warnings have been posted.

Dew points are also dry, which increasing fire dangers, but also makes your evaporative coolers to function more efficiently.

We'll hover near 100 all the way through the week.

Be sure to download the KESQ First Alert Weather app to stay fully up-to-date with the latest from your First Alert Weather Team! Click below!