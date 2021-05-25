Staying seasonably warm through week

Local Forecast

Temperatures have been on the rise since Saturday and Palm Springs climbed into the 100s this afternoon for the 11th time this year. An average high for the date is 97° so conditions are slightly above average but nothing extreme.

Incoming clouds tonight will slow the cooling down with temperatures just near 90° around 9:00 p.m.

The breeze will be stronger this evening than last with gusts near 30 MPH along the interstate.

Temperatures will remain seasonably warm through the workweek before a subtle cooling into Memorial Day weekend.

Are you an early riser? You may want to be tomorrow morning! The first total lunar eclipse since 2019 will occur in the 4:00 hour of Wednesday morning. Passing clouds may prevent a complete view of the eclipse but look for the reddish glow when the moon begins to slide into the earth's shadow.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!