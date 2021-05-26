Overnight cloud cover moves out

Local Forecast

Sunny skies greeted us this morning, despite some clouds overnight that ruined our view of the total lunar eclipse early this morning. We'll continue to enjoy sunshine throughout the day as the Futurecast data shows.

A weak trough in place should keep us slightly cooler than yesterday's 102 reading.

Dew points remain low despite those clouds overnight, which represented mid-level atmospheric moisture, not an increase of humidity at the surface.

Breeziness will again kick-up a bit in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Highs will be close to triple digits, but if we're lucky, we'll stay in the upper 90s through Friday!