Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:34 AM

Overnight cloud cover moves out

Sunny skies greeted us this morning, despite some clouds overnight that ruined our view of the total lunar eclipse early this morning. We'll continue to enjoy sunshine throughout the day as the Futurecast data shows.

A weak trough in place should keep us slightly cooler than yesterday's 102 reading.

Dew points remain low despite those clouds overnight, which represented mid-level atmospheric moisture, not an increase of humidity at the surface.

Breeziness will again kick-up a bit in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Highs will be close to triple digits, but if we're lucky, we'll stay in the upper 90s through Friday!

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content