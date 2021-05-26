Temperatures remain slightly above normal

Local Forecast

Temperatures continue to climb just above the "norm" each afternoon but remain far below record territory. For late May, it's hard to complain. An average high for Palm Springs on today's date is 98° but the airport has climbed into the triple digits once again. This brings the city to its twelfth day of 100°+ heat in 2021.

A breezy northwest wind will be felt this evening paired with clear skies and warm temperatures.

A string of consistency prevails with this week's weather. High pressure remains over Southern California and the sunny, warm, and dry conditions we love will persist into the holiday weekend.

Much like today, afternoon high temperatures will climb near the century mark over the next three days.

Similar conditions can be expected for Memorial Day on Monday with a slow warming to follow through mid-week.

