Breezy again this evening

Local Forecast

Yesterday winds reached 28mph gusts in Palm Springs, 33mph gusts in Thousand Palms, with blowing sand prompting the closure of Gene Autry (now reopened). Winds again this evening will be similar.

A persistent trough up North is fueling those winds, and they will be strongest in the "sundowner" timeframe.

High again are approaching triple digits, with low dew points keeping things fairly comfortable despite highs 2-3 degrees above normal.

We'll see highs in the upper 90s to near 101 through the Memorial Day Weekend, but then a warming trend kick sin taking us up to 105-110 through the end of next week.