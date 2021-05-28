Seasonably warm temperatures for holiday weekend

Local Forecast

Seasonably warm temperatures continue across the Southland. Palm Springs has reached the century mark for the 4th consecutive day, making it the longest triple digit streak of the year (so far).

Temperatures will steadily cool into the mid and upper 80s around the 9:00 p.m. hour with clear skies and low humidity for all of the Coachella Valley. Like yesterday, gusts through the night will be near 30 MPH along the interstate in the valley, with stronger gusts expected through the San Gorgonio Pass.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend, more of the same can be expected for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will begin to climb Monday with continued warming through next week, 105°+.

