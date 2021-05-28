Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:37 AM

Warm afternoons and breezy evenings into the weekend

Clear skies, sunny afternoons and breezy evenings are hallmarks of the weekend to come as we approach Memorial Day. Highs have been consistently in the low 100s, that won't change much until a warming trend next week. We remain slightly above average all weekend.

Winds get a little gusty each afternoon, as was the case yesterday.

This afternoon and evening you can expect similar numbers.

Moving into next week, the highs kick it up a notch, moving towards the 110 degree mark towards the end of the week.

As Summer sets in, download the KESQ First Alert Weather app, so even when you're away from the TV, the First Alert Weather team is ready any time!

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content