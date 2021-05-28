Warm afternoons and breezy evenings into the weekend

Local Forecast

Clear skies, sunny afternoons and breezy evenings are hallmarks of the weekend to come as we approach Memorial Day. Highs have been consistently in the low 100s, that won't change much until a warming trend next week. We remain slightly above average all weekend.

Winds get a little gusty each afternoon, as was the case yesterday.

This afternoon and evening you can expect similar numbers.

Moving into next week, the highs kick it up a notch, moving towards the 110 degree mark towards the end of the week.

