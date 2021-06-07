Gusty west winds provide relief from triple-digit heat

Local Forecast

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the San Gorgonio Pass, stretching into the northern Coachella Valley, until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Gusts to 50-60 MPH are possible in the more wind-prone locations, like Whitewater.

Wind gusts around the Coachella Valley floor will generally be in the 30-40 MPH range, with a few exceptions surpassing 40 MPH for short periods. Be aware of the potential for reduced visibility on desert roadways, along with possible closures. Have a backup plan to get where you need to go.

The Coachella Valley is staying warm and dry but the wind will be felt for the next few days as a trough of low pressure moves into Southern California from the Pacific Northwest.

The incoming trough will keep our temperatures slightly below seasonal averages through Thursday. By Friday, a warming trend returns to the desert.