Another cooler-than-normal day ahead

Local Forecast

Gusty conditions overnight lead to the closure of Gene Autry at Via Escuela again this morning, but the previously posted Wind Advisory has ended. It will remain breezy today, with those sundowner winds continuing.

A weak front to our North will provide the impetus for the wind, but also keep us cooler than normal (102) for a few more days.

Air Quality is generally in the good range today, with only a small pocket of "Moderate" AQI near the South end of the Valley by the Salton Sea, and the numbers are improving through the morning.

Highs yesterday topped out at 93, today we're likely to be only slightly warmer since the clouds of yesterday have cleared. Through the week, we hold onto comfortable conditions but the weekend brings heat back into play. Significant heat.

