Mild for now; Heat joins this weekend

Local Forecast

A Tuesday with blue skies and high temperatures in the 90s for the second day in a row. Clouds will begin to slowly increase overhead through the night.

A trough of low pressure is moving into Southern California from the Pacific Northwest. This will keep temperatures across the Coachella Valley below the seasonal average, as well as continue gusty west winds through the San Gorgonio Pass each evening.

Additional clouds will join for Wednesday with highs still climbing into the upper 90s. Similar temperatures are expected Thursday before the triple digits return on Friday.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a heat wave that will persist through the weekend and into next week. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to climb into the one-teens by Tuesday.

