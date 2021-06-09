Mild with partly cloudy skies today

Local Forecast

Clouds are lingering across the region today, streaming in from the southwest and helping to keep temps below seasonal averages. Those clouds will gradually clear out late this afternoon.

High temperatures will again be below average, the air mass in place remains fairly cool and comfortable.

All week we've enjoyed highs in the 90s, and today should be no exception.

However, next week things really start to heat up. Highs will span the one-teens next week, and an Excessive Heat Watch is up for areas East of the Coachella Valley. Our daytime highs could potentially hit 120 by late next week.

Summer like conditions arrive over the weekend, and then stick around for the duration of the 7-Day forecast.

