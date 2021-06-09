Tracking a heatwave that joins this weekend

Local Forecast

Warmer than yesterday, afternoon temperatures remained just below the seasonal average for the date (102°). Clouds will gradually clear from our skies through the evening as temperatures cool into the low and mid-80s by 9:00 p.m. Winds will be slightly stronger than yesterday with the strongest gusts, up to 50 MPH, for the more wind-prone desert locations.

A trough of low pressure is moving into Southern California from the Pacific Northwest. This is keeping temperatures mild-for-June across the Coachella Valley, as well as continuing gusty west winds through the San Gorgonio Pass each evening.

The true warming trend will begin on Friday with rising temperatures through the weekend.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a heatwave that will persist through the weekend and into next week.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Coachella Valley beginning Monday, June 14th. Conditions will possible for afternoon temperatures to climb as high as 120°.

