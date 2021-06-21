Cooler temperatures but keeping the humidity

Local Forecast

After the hottest week of 2021 so far, the Coachella Valley will catch a break from record heat. High pressure is backing down over the west coast as an area of low pressure nears California. Get ready to enjoy cooler temperatures through the middle of the week.

The southerly flow will draw in moisture to Southern California, increasing dewpoints into the 50s and 60s this week. That will keep it feeling quite humid. It will also bring the opportunity for sporadic showers to develop. Any accumulation will be minimal (< .10") so the main risk is dry lightning.

A reminder that even though we're currently not experiencing excessive heat, it's still dangerous inside a vehicle as temperatures can rise dramatically in just minutes. Look before you lock.

