Cloudy and cooler; tracking isolated showers and storms Wednesday

Local Forecast

Low pressure is moving into the west coast and is providing cooler temperatures to the Coachella Valley. The Palm Springs Airport has reached the century mark despite all of the cloud cover.

The southerly flow will continue to draw in moisture into Southern California, keeping dewpoints into the 50s and 60s this week. The next wave of precipitation looks to arrive early Wednesday morning.

Rainfall accumulation is expected to be light with amounts less than 0.10". Primary risk with the influx of moisture will be dry lightning from any thunderstorms that develop.

Seasonable temperatures will persist through the workweek before highs climb into the one-teens this weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!