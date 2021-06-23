Showers and storms move across Riverside County mountains and deserts

Local Forecast

Thunderstorms have developed over the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains this afternoon, bringing rumbles of thunder to the Coachella Valley. Remember, if you are close enough to hear thunder, you're within reach of lightning strikes. Stay safe.

All storm activity is moving from the southwest to the northeast. An active radar will persist through the afternoon, gradually clearing through the evening hours.

Rainfall totals as of 2:30 p.m. around the mountains and desert. These amounts will be updated as information is available.

Drier conditions will move in tomorrow with more sunshine in the forecast. Afternoon highs will remain seasonable through the workweek before warming takes place this weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the one-teens by Sunday/Monday. Chance for the return of monsoonal moisture during the middle of next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!