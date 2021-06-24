Warmer and drier days ahead

Local Forecast

A very different view outside today with blue skies across the Coachella Valley. Afternoon temperatures have already surpassed yesterday's high of 100° despite the humidity lingering in the air. Dew point temperatures are in the 50s this afternoon.

Wind gusts will near 30 MPH along the interstate this evening. Similar wind speeds can be expected for Friday evening as well.

A ridge of high pressure is building over the west coast. This weather pattern will bring a warming trend to the Coachella Valley through the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Sunday morning through Monday evening. Temperatures of at least 110° will occur, though the Coachella Valley could feel afternoon highs up to 115°.

Our next round of monsoonal moisture looks to arrive early next week. More clouds arrive Tuesday with increased thunderstorm chances Wednesday.

