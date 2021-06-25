Rising temperatures into the weekend

Local Forecast

A ridge of high pressure is building over the west coast. This weather pattern will bring a warming trend to the Coachella Valley through the weekend with temperatures climbing 10° above normal.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Sunday morning through Monday evening. Temperatures up to 116° are expected in the Coachella Valley.

With temperatures straying up to 10° above normal, practice heat safety to keep you and your family safe.

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend along with low humidity. Dew point temperatures will hover between 40-45° for much of Saturday.

Our next round of monsoonal moisture looks to arrive early next week. Dew point temperatures will near 50° Sunday with more clouds arriving Tuesday. Increased thunderstorm chances arrive Wednesday.

