Hot today; more humidity tomorrow

Sunday offered record heat in the desert with Palm Springs reaching 121°. Today will be a close one with the record for the date being 118°. As of 2:30 p.m., the airport was up to 117°. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all of the Coachella Valley until 9:00 p.m.

Moisture will begin to move into Southern California tonight, from the northeast, with dew point temperatures jumping into the 60s Tuesday morning. Get ready for muggy conditions across the desert!

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop over the mountains and High Desert on Tuesday. Coverage will increase through Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing scattered precipitation.

Clouds will begin to move overhead this evening and will remain in our forecast through Wednesday. More sunshine and drying begins Thursday.

