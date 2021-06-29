Cooler temperatures but higher humidity persists

Local Forecast

A notable difference in temperatures today compared to yesterday. Highs this afternoon have just begun to cross the 100° mark.

Can certainly feel a difference too with the amount of humidity in the air. Moisture continues to flow through the mid-levels of our atmosphere, moving from the northeast to the southwest.

This setup is allowing for showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon over the High Desert and local mountains. If you take any weather pictures or videos, please send them to share@kesq.com!

Dew point temperatures will remain in the 60s Wednesday morning. Expect more of the same tomorrow regarding the muggy conditions and an active radar across the desert.

